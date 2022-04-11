GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday night a mother bear and two cubs were killed after being struck by a car on Route 2 in Greenfield.

Greenfield Police officers answered a call reporting the bears around 8:43 p.m. When officers found the mother and two cubs killed by the road there was a squealing which led them to a tree. A third cub appeared to be scared, trying to climb the tree to hide.

Greenfield Police Department

Officer Lagoy and Purinton rescued the cub knowing that it was in danger if left there by the road. They put the cub in their cruiser and safely brought it into the station.

The Greenfield Police Department kept the cub overnight on Friday and picked him up by a wildlife specialist to be brought to Tufts in the morning.