CSL Plasma in need of more donors

ENDWELL, NY – CSL Plasma in Endwell is seeking individuals who are willing and able to donate their time and plasma to help save lives.

CSL Plasma is looking for more donors as the need for plasma has risen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctor Toby Simon is the Senior Medical Director at CSL and has seen the number in donors fluctuate throughout the pandemic.

He says that while the number of donors has started to rise again, the need is still great.

Doctor Simon says that with so many dependent on plasma for treatment, and that those who donate are doing their part during this difficult time.

“It’s something they can do that, during this time, is helping others in the community. Many people with immune deficiency, people with neurological diseases, some people suffering from the consequences of COVID as I mentioned, the little children with the multi-system disease. So, it’s really something they can do during this period that can help their fellow human beings,” says Simon.

Doctor Simon added that the initial visit for donors can take a few hours between introducing them to the procedure as well as determining their eligibility.

After that, donors can expect a procedure time of roughly 60 to 90 minutes, with CSL compensating them with a pre-paid debit card for their time.