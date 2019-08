NICHOLS, N.Y. – The upcoming entry in Tioga Downs Summer Concert series looks to help out the men and women that have served our country.

Thursday Crystal Gale and Lee Greenwood will be taking the stage in Nichols at 8:00 pm.

All proceeds from the event will benefit The Southern Tier Veterans Support Group.

Tioga Downs Owner Jeff Gural will personally donate $20 for each ticket sold.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at http://TiogaDowns.com.