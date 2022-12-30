(Binghamton) – Local developer Jon Korchynsky is looking to turn the former Crowley milk plant on the city’s Southside into a mixed use housing project.

The Crowley Factory Lofts will feature 45 market rate apartments geared toward young professionals and young families.

The 73 thousand square foot milk plant, which sits along the shore of the Susquehanna River, was built in the early 1900’s and closed in 2012.

Afterward, a kosher dairy, Mountain Fresh Dairy, briefly owned the building before ceasing its own operations.

Mayor Jared Kraham says the city and the I-D-A was able to recoup their investment into Mountain Fresh.

Kraham says the Crowley plant is an icon of the Binghamton skyline and will offer spectacular views of the river and downtown.

Mayor Jared Kraham says, “There’s a lot of charm in these historic structures, factory structures. You can do neat things with the windows, you can do neat things with the floor plan because when you have a large area, you can kind of slice and dice it as you see fit.”

Korchynsky is working with Johnson-Schmidt and Associates Architects of Corning on the design and will be seeking Restore New York state funding as well as historic preservation tax credits for the 13 million dollar project.

Kraham says Korchynsky is seeking a commercial tenant for the ground floor that might include elements of manufacturing or distribution.