Crowd packs Windsor gym for wrestling tournament

The biggest high school wrestling tournament over Christmas break in New York State began today in Windsor.

The Windsor Christmas tournament runs through the end of the day tomorrow.



This is the 63rd edition of the event, and has 34 teams from three states competing.



Wrestlers from local teams such as Chenango Forks, Union-Endicott, Susquehanna Valley and Deposit-Hancock will face competitors from Suffield in Connecticut and Towanda in Pennsylvania.



Windsor Varsity Wrestling Coach Jeffrey Nolan says the reputation of the tournament is bolstered largely by the number of volunteers who help to run it.

“It’s great. This is the landmark event in athletics in the wintertime for our school. I’m blessed because all my administration is great. They support this event. They work this event. They volunteer and they make this happen. They give me carte blanche to make it work, and it’s appreciated” say Nolan.

Nolan says Jim Howard started the tournament to entice the best wrestling teams in the state to come to the same place to compete.