BINGHAMTON, NY – Grab some cowboy boots and get ready to go back in time with a unique performance this weekend.

The musical “Cross that River” comes to the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage on Sunday.

The show tells the story of Blue, a runaway slave who travels to Texas and becomes a Black cowboy, assisting with the Cattle Drives around 1865.

Written by composer Allan Harris, who will also be performing in it, the show weaves together themes of unity and the American experience.

Harris says history is starting to speak up and include Black people and culture in the narrative, and stress the importance of everyone working together.

“We’re so angry at each other and we don’t even know why. And we have to get back to the promise that we all made to each other. The promise was we all have to seek our dreams. And the only way we’re gonna find that dream is everyone lives it together,” says Harris.

Harris adds that music is another big part of the show, as it goes past the lines of traditional country and bluegrass and expands into jazz, R&B and more.

Cross that River will be performed on Sunday at 2 and 5.

The 5 will feature a talk back with the creative team.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and can be purchased at firehousestage.org.

Proof of vaccination or negative test rest result is required.