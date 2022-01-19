BINGHAMTON, NY – Looking for a fun, socially distant winter activity?

Greenwood Park has opened their cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails for the season following the storm Sunday and Monday.

It’s only $5 to use the trails at Greenwood if you have your own equipment. If you need to rent, then it’s $5 per hour (no trail fees). Equipment rentals are for kids 4 and up.

Season passes are $35.

The hours are 8 to 4 on weekdays and 9 to 4 on weekends.

Trails may close if the amount of snow on the ground is under 6 inches. To check if the trials are open on the day of your planned visit, call 607-778-2193, 607-862-9933 or look on Facebook.