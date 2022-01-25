TOWN OF NANTICOKE – The conditions are pristine for a tromp or slide through Greenwood Park in the Town of Nanticoke.

Broome County is once again offering cross-country skiing and snowshoeing on over 5 miles of groomed trails.

Each day, a groomer goes out to pack and smooth the trails for the perfect glide.

The cost to use them is $5 per day or $35 for a season pass.

And you can rent skis or snowshoes for $5 an hour, which includes the trail fee.

Director of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Liz Woidt says the family friendly activities are a great way to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

“We’ve just seen a lot of use this year. Ever since the COVID pandemic, I think people are really looking for new opportunities to do outdoor activities, even in the winter time up here. So, we’ve got cross country skiing and snowshoeing which everyone can really try out, any ability can do either of them,” says Woidt.

Hikers are asked to stay off the groomed trails and no dogs are allowed.

The Greenwood trails are open Monday through Friday from 8 to 4 and 9 to 4 on weekends with the last rental at 3.

The Parks Department is also preparing for the return of WinterFest to Nathaniel Cole Park in Colesville.

On Saturday February 26th from noon to 4, there will be ice fishing and ice skating on the lake, bonfires, live music and food.

Plus, a beer garden, petting zoo and igloo.

And a Fishing Derby sponsored by Hilltop Bait Shop.

For more information, go to the Broome County Parks Facebook page.