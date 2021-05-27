Cross Country Cookin’ serves fresh meals on the go

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Town of Chenango man is sharing his love of food with people while traveling in his restaurant on wheels.

Cross Country Cookin’ was invited to serve folks from the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator on Tuesday evening.

Jay Turner and his fiance Michelle Hawkins traveled the country checking out different foods and flavors before creating their commercial kitchen on wheels.

Turner says don’t call it a food truck.

He says it’s more than a simple concession stand.

The mobile commercial kitchen has 2 fryers, 2 pizza ovens, a slicer and more.

Tuesday’s event swelled in size when B-U kids from the neighborhood arrived, buying chicken cutlets, sausage and peppers, macaroni and cheese and more, all made to order.

“I love creating but the food is my passion. I feel the gifts that God gave me, I like to express it in the food. I’m so happy about the food and I love the expressions people give me and I love the happiness,” says Turner.

Turner focuses on catered events rather than setting up shop at festivals.

All of his food is made from scratch using fresh ingredients, never frozen.

And he’s looking for charitable organizations that he can support with his food.

To book his mobile kitchen, call 242-9286.