Criminal Justice Career Expo gives students a chance to speak with professionals

BINGHAMTON N.Y – SUNY Broome students considering a career as first responders got the chance to see a wide array of choices today.

The college’s Criminal Justice and Emergency Services Career Preparedness Expo took place today.

Roughly 20 agencies, from the Binghamton Police Department and Union Volunteer Emergency Squad to the Vermont State Police and Broome County Probation Department, set up tables in the Calice Connector on campus.



In addition to jobs, students learned about internship and volunteer opportunities and received advice on how best to prepare themselves.

The Chair of the Criminal Justice and Emergency Services Department, Kerry Weber, says it’s a much better way to get information than surfing the web.

“It gives them the opportunity to speak one on one with the employers to find out what job offerings there are in our community and also how to properly prepare for these positions,” says Weber.

Student Nate Aurelio says, “It’s what you’re going to be doing the rest of your life. You get to see your different options, view different things you can do and see where you really want to go from there and if this is the career you want to do.”

Aurelio is a second year criminal justice major who says he’s considering careers in either corrections or with the Department of Environmental Conservation Police.