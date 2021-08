BINGHAMTON, NY – An Endicott man has been found guilty of burglarizing two local residences.

Alex M. Ferrer, a career criminal with 47 prior arrests and five felony convictions, has been sentenced to 15 years in New York State Prison and 5 years post release supervision.

Ferrer stole property from homes in Endicott and Binghamton in March of last year.

D.A. Korchak says he thanks the work of the officers involved and that the culprit needed to be off the streets of our community.