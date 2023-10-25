DELHI, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Sidney woman admitted to drunk driving with a young child in her vehicle.

52-year-old Shelly Genung appeared in Delaware County Court before the Honorable John Hubbard on October 24 and pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a Class E Felony.

Genung admitted that she was intoxicated by alcohol while she was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway in the Village of Sidney. She said that she had been drinking vodka and that she was driving with a 6-year-old child in the vehicle.

The guilty plea was entered as part of a negotiated disposition. Genung will be sentenced to five years of felony probation supervision and is required to comply with any substance abuse treatment recommendations. She is also required to successfully complete the Impaired Driving Program and attend a Victim Impact Panel. Her license will be revoked, and she will be required to install an ignition interlock device in any vehicle she owns or operates.

“There is no excuse for anyone to drive drunk, especially with children in the vehicle. Impaired drivers put the lives of pedestrians and other motorists at risk any time they get behind the wheel,” said Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith.