TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton woman has been charged with aggravated DWI after allegedly running over several signs on Route 12 in the Town of Chenango.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on April 22nd near the Speedway at the intersection of Route 12 and Route 12A.

Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident scene and found 50-year-old Jennifer Chamberlain still in the driver’s seat of her vehicle as it was leaking gasoline onto the pavement.

A deputy was able to get Chamberlain out of the vehicle while a local fire department attended to the leak.

An investigation showed that Chamberlain was traveling northbound on Route 12 and attempted to turn right onto 12A, but veered wide left, crossing lanes of traffic.

Her vehicle then allegedly jumped a raised curb, continued over a mulch bed, and took out several signs and bushes before coming to a stop in the Speedway parking lot.

Broken sign posts ruptured her vehicle’s gas tank, causing it to leak several gallons of gasoline across the lot.

Chamberlain allegedly displayed slurred speech, balance issues and several significant signs of intoxication. She also admitted to consuming alcohol at multiple locations before the accident.

She began performing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, but they were discontinued to to significant balance issues. She then provided a breath sample to determine her BAC, which was measured at 0.27%.

A DMV check also showed that Chamberlain’s vehicle registration was expired and her driver’s license was suspended in 2022.

On top of aggravated DWI, she was arrested and charged with several other violations.

She was arraigned, released, and is expected to appear in the Town of Chenango Court in May.