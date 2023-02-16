DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Delaware County Court, 40-year-old Denise Wells, of Herkimer, was convicted of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

On December 12th, Wells was driving erratically through the Village of Delhi before driving off the road on New York State Highway 10.

Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies found that Wells was under the influence of heroin.

She has been sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.

Furthermore, Wells’ license has been revoked for six months, she was ordered to pay a $500 fine and $400 surcharge, she will undergo drug and alcohol evaluation, and she must complete an Impaired Driver Program and attend a Victim Impact Panel.