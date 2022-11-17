TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman who is already locked up inside the Broome County Jail.

Judy Benjamin, 21, has been accused of using stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases while in custody.

Benjamin has been charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and two counts of Identity Theft, all felonies.

She was processed for arrest and issued appearance tickets that she will answer to at a later date. Benjamin remains in custody of the Broome County Jail on unrelated offenses.