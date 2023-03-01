LAURENS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Late last year, Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of loose horses on a road in the Town of Laurens.

The horses were returned to their owner, 34-year-old Ashley Williams, but an investigation revealed that Williams was not providing her animals with proper substance.

She was arrested on February 6th and charged with 3 counts of Torturing or Injuring Animals/Failure to Provide Sustenance.

She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Laurens Court at a later date.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the SPCA.