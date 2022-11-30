MIDDLEFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On November 18th, deputies from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property damage accident on Springfield Hill Road in the Town of Middlefield.

According to deputies, the driver, Katy Cole, 30 of Middlefield, fled the scene of the crash on foot.

Deputies were able to track Cole via police canine and found her at her residence a short distance away.

It was determined through investigation that Cole had operated her motor vehicle on a public highway while intoxicated before crashing.

She was arrested and held at the Otsego County Jail for arraignment.