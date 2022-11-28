TRUXTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On the morning of November 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Frank’s Place on Route 13 in Truxton for two females who were acting suspicious in the bathroom.

An investigation ensued and deputies found Romika Desantis, 51 of Oneida, to be in possession of 95 bags of heroin, approximately two grams of cocaine, and U.S, currency.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the substances found during the investigation have a street value of over $1,500.

Desantis was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

She was released due to New York State bail reform and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Truxton Court on December 14th.

No word on the other woman involved.