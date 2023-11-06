TOWN OF CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A woman is facing multiple traffic charges after causing a head on collision on Interstate 81.

33-year-old Ashlee Roach of Chittenango was arrested in the Town of Cortlandville for her involvement in a motor vehicle accident. Roach is alleged to have been drunk driving at the time of the incident.

On November 5, at approximately 1: 03 a.m., deputies from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported crash on I-81 near the 46.9-mile marker. During an investigation at the scene, it was revealed that Roach had allegedly been operating her vehicle in the opposite lane when she struck another vehicle head on. Officers also determined that Roch was allegedly intoxicated by alcohol.

Roach and the four occupants of the other vehicle all sustained minor injuries and were transported to medical facilities for evaluation shortly after.

Subsequent to the officers’ discovery, Roach was arrested and processed for Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving and multiple other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. She was released and is scheduled to appear on November 27 in the Town of Cortlandville Court.