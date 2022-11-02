CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 30th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart on Bennie Hill Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a larceny complaint.

Police determined that Kristen French, 32 of Taylor, had switched pricing barcodes on some merchandise to a barcode of a lesser value, thus allowing her to pay less for the items.

Police say that French also stole several items without paying for them at all.

It was determined that French did all of this while in the presence of a child.

French was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a controlled substance at the time of her arrest.

She has been charged with the following:

Falsifying Business Records (Felony)

Petit Larceny

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

French was arraigned in the Town of Cortlandville Court and was released on her own recognizance. She is set to appear back in the Town of Cortlandville Court on November 28th.