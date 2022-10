BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, in Broome County Court, Scott Frost, 37 of Windsor, pled guilty to Robbery in the Third Degree, a felony.

On August 14th, in the Town of Windsor, Frost forcibly stole a motorcycle from the owner by threatening to shoot him. He was also on parole for a 2014 burglary in Tioga County.

Frost will be sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New York State prison in December.