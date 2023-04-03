BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Windsor man pled guilty to felony Burglary in the Second Degree.

In September of 2021, 28-year-old John Flora broke into a residence on Beaver Lake Road and stole personal property of the owner.

He will be sentenced to 3½ years in New York State prison on June 30th.

“Citizens have a right to feel safe in their own homes. The monetary and psychological impact of a burglary, on victims, can be long lasting. Violating the sanctity of someone’s home, warrants a State prison sentence, in this particular case,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.