WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A 37-year-old Windsor man was arrested for motorcycle theft on August 15th.

Scott Frost II allegedly displayed a handgun when he stole a motorcycle from a residence in the Town of Windsor.

Frost has been charged with one count of Robbery in the First Degree, a class B Felony.

He was arraigned on his charge and remanded to the Broome County Jail.