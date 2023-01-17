BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Whitney Point man pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault for punching a corrections officer.

In Broome County Jail on August 13th, 2021, Thomas Kurtz, age 30, punched a corrections officer in the forehead causing a cut that required stitches.

At the time of the incident, Kurtz was serving time in jail for Attempted Arson.

He will be sentenced to 2 to 4 years on April 3rd.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to support the men and women who serve our County as Corrections Officers and prosecute those that cause or attempt to cause harm to them,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.