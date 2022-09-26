UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has now released full unedited bodycam videos from several officers who were on the scene during the events that occurred at the officer-involved shooting of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th.

Warning. Viewer digression is advised. The following videos are body-worn camera footage of the events that took place and are unedited. They contain graphic images and strong language. There are several more videos of footage that will be released. Eyewitness News will update this story as soon as they are available.

On Monday, September 12th, officers arrived at the home of David Litts after receiving a 911 call that he was suicidal. During the call, Litts claimed to have multiple weapons and made repeated threats to the operator that he intended to harm himself and others that night.

The Utica Police Department’s SWAT team and Crisis Negotiator were on the scene and made repeated attempts to de-escalate the situation. But it ultimately resulted in the death of Litts when he allegedly charged at officers with a large kitchen knife, forcing them to open fire.

Sergeant Mowers

Patrol Officer Gil

Patrol Officer Gonzalaez