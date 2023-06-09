DELHI N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – According to Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, Joseph J. Hahn, 27 of Walton, was arraigned on a sealed indictment in Delaware County Court today.

Hahn appeared before the Delaware County Court, and a Two Count Indictment was unsealed. According to the Delaware County DA Office, Count one of the indictment stated that Hahn allegedly possessed 1/8 of an ounce of fentanyl on February 10th, 2023. The second Count alleges that Hahn had intended to sell the fentanyl that he possessed, which is a felony.

According to Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, Hahn was already released without having to post bail after a Felony DWI charge in Chenango County.

Hahn pleaded not guilty to the indictment after being arraigned. Hahn was released with having to post bail with the conditions that he must not possess or consume any illegal drugs or alcohol. It was also ordered that the Hahn must check in with the Delaware County Probation Department every Monday.