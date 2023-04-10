BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Walton man pled guilty to felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

On December 9th, 30-year-old William Effner possessed a quantity of methamphetamine in the Town of Nanticoke.

Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of erratic driving in the area of Pendell Hill Road in Whitney Point. Effner was operating a pickup truck and had gone off the road and got stuck in some mud.

An investigation revealed that Effner had cocaine, a scale, and 38.8 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Effner has a prior felony conviction for Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance from 2019 and will be sentenced to 4 years in New York State prison on June 28th.

“Defendant Effner, having recently been convicted of this identical crime, clearly has chosen to ignore the rule of law. Repeat offenders in Broome County end up in State prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.