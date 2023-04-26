ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, April 25th, Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart in Oneonta to investigate a shoplifting complaint.
It was found that 21-year-old Gage Pankiewicz attempted to steal from the store.
During the arrest, deputies discovered that Pankiewicz was also in possession of a quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine.
He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Petit Larceny
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree
Pankiewicz was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Oneonta Court at a later date.