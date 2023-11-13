TOWN OF VIRGIL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Virgil man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into reported sex crimes.

37-year-old Joseph Cunningham was arrested on November 13 by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier that day, officers received a report of sexual abuse allegations against Cunningham and conducted an investigation into the matter.

The investigation revealed that Cunningham allegedly subjected one victim to inappropriate sexual contact on several occasions between January 2022 and November 2023 in the Town of Virgil. The victim was known to Cunningham.

Cunningham was charged with Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree; a Class B Felony, Sex Abuse in the First Degree; a Class D Felony, and Sexual Misconduct; a Misdemeanor.

He was arraigned and released to alternatives to incarceration.