BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, Amanda Hoyt, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree.

On January 27th, Hoyt illegally entered an apartment on St. Charles Street in Johnson City and struck the resident in the arm with a hammer, causing injury. Property was also stolen from the residence.

This is Hoyt’s second violent act, as she was also convicted on Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in 2015.

“All citizens have a right to feel safe in their homes. When violent criminals act as if they are above the law, they will be held accountable,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.