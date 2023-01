VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, January 25th, a Vestal man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Matthew Hackel never registered an address with the NYS Sex Offender Registry.

In New York State, failure to register under the Sex Offender Registration Act is a Class E Felony.

Hackel was processed and is currently being held in the Broome County Jail.