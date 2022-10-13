UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a stolen UTV.

A 2022 Can-Am Defender HD10 UTV was stolen from a location on Campville Road in the Town of Union sometime between September 18th and October 8th.

The UTV was newly purchased and looks identical to the stock photo above.

Anyone with any information or video footage in the area is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division.

You can contact the Detective Division by calling 607-778-2050 or visiting www.gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/crime-info-tips