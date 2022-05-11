ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for the person or persons that entered a dorm room in Collegetown and stole items again.

Yesterday Cornell Police received a report of a burglary at Cascadilla Hall, which is in the City of Ithaca. The person reported that sometime on Monday someone had entered an unlocked dorm room and took a guitar, iPad7, and various clothing items. Police continue to investigate.

This incident follows two recent incidents, where similar burglaries occurred in the same residence hall. In those incidents, the dorm rooms were also unlocked at the time of the burglaries.

The investigation is continuing. The Cornell University Police department is urging anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact them at (607) 255-1111.

Cornell University Police urge the community to protect their property by locking and closing unattended doors and windows and to immediately report any suspected criminal activity they see by dialing 911 or utilizing the RAVE Guardian app.