TOWN OF UION, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Town of Union woman has been accused of felony fraud charges.

44-year-old Erin Walker was arrested on October 17 by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Binghamton. She was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony and Falsifying Business Records, a Class E Felony.

An investigation determined that Walker, between 2016 and 2022, allegedly embezzled approximately $12,000 from American Window Cleaning Company in the Town of Fenton.

Walker was brought to the Broome County Correctional Facility for Central Arraignment.