UNADILLA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Otsego County Sheriffs arrested a Unadilla man on Thursday, December 28 after a month-long investigation into a gunshot wound the suspect allegedly inflicted on himself.

Officers say they were called to Prentice George Road in the Town of Unadilla on Wednesday, November 29 after a 911 call regarding a man who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon their arrival, sheriffs say that they found the victim — 48-year-old Aaron Vandusen of Unadilla — suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and groin areas.

Sheriff’s deputies and New York State Troopers applied first aid and turned Vandusen over to the Unadilla and Otsego County emergency service squads. Vandusen was subsequently transported to the UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City.

Further investigation by Otsego County Sheriffs through evidence, witness statements and interviews found that Vandusen had shot himself with a homemade pistol. He allegedly made the pistol after he was served with an order of protection that prohibited him from possessing firearms.

The homemade pistol that fired upon being dropped by Vandusen

Further investigation also revealed that on the date in question, Vandusen was allegedly attempting to enter a vehicle, when he dropped the firearm. The firearm then discharged, hitting Vandusen in the abdomen and groin areas.

New York State Police and Otsego County Sheriffs then returned to Vandusen’s residence on Thursday, December 28 for an unrelated complaint, where he was subsequently taken into custody.

Police arrested Vandusen on the following charges:

Second-degree Criminal Use of a Firearm, a Class C Violent Felony,

Second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a Class C Violent Felony

Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a Class D Violent Felony,

Failure to serialize a firearm, a Class E Felony,

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E Felony,

Fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, and

Second-degree Criminal Contempt, a Class A misdemeanor.

Vandusen was processed at the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned in Otsego County Centralized Arraignment Court. He was released on his own recognizance.