SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Two women, one from California and one from Sayre, have been arrested after police discovered they had allegedly been shipping thousands of dollars worth of THC vape cartridges from San Diego to Sayre multiple times.

Lea Pudiak (26) from Sayre, and Alexandra Goodrich (28) from San Diego, were arrested by Sayre Borough Police after the department received a call about a package of about 100 THC vape cartridges being delivered to an employee at a local business. The restaurant owner called police, the criminal complaint said, because he “was upset that [Pudiak] had this delivered to his business address.” The affidavits listed the cartridges at a street value of $50,000 because of the variety of strains.

Police later went to Pudiak’s apartment to meet with her and Goodrich. Pudiak reportedly told police she had no idea why they were there despite the officer telling her a box of drugs had been delivered to the address, according to the affidavit. As Pudiak was being taken into custody, Goodrich told police that she is from California and her parents live in Owego.

The criminal complaints said that Goodrich explained UPS is unable to deliver to her parents’ address, so she bought the vapes legally in bulk in California, shipped them to Pudiak, and then got on a one-way flight from San Diego to get the box shipped to Pudiak. The affidavits further explained that Goodrich allegedly pays Pudiak a small fee vias CashApp to collect the vapes while Goodrich uses one every day for her personal use.

According to the complaints, Goodrich later told police that in California, people allegedly approach her and pay her in cash to deliver “stuff” to people. However, police said that when pressed to give more information on this, specifically the previous times she’s shipped THC vapes to Pudiak, Goodrich reportedly refused and said she needed a lawyer.

Pudiak and Goodrich were both charged with one count each of Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.