BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that two individuals, who were involved in violent felony crimes, will be going to New York State Prison.

Amanda Hoyt, 32 of Binghamton, plead guilty to the felony offense of Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree. In January, Hoyt illegally entered a St. Charles Street apartment in the Village of Johnson City and struck the resident in the arm with a hammer causing injury.

Hoyt is a Second Violent Felony Offender and will be sentenced to 5 years in state prison on November 15th.

Also in Broome County, Joel Valdes-Pica, 29 of Binghamton, entered a plea of guilty to Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree. Valdes-Pica, assisted by another, assaulted a Family Dollar employee who was making a deposit at the M&T Bank on Exchange Street. They robbed the individual of over $1,000.

Valdes-Pica is also a Second Violent Felony Offender and will receive the same sentence of 5 years in New York State Prison on November 14th.

“When criminals cannot abide by the laws of a civilized society, they must be removed for a period of time to protect the community. Thanks to our local law enforcement for their work on these serious cases,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.