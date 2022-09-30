BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton woman and a Johnson City man were sentenced to prison today after they each violated their own probation.

Jennifer Taylor, 42, pled guilty to Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and was sentenced to 5 years of probation on April 22nd. However, Taylor failed to comply with counseling and treatment programs as directed by her probation officer, leading to her being re-sentenced in Broome County Court to 1 to 3 years in New York State prison.

Tyquawn Terry, 32, pled guilty to Burglary in May and was sentenced to 5 years of probation on August 17th. Terry also failed to comply with the terms of his probation and received the same sentence of 1 to 3 years in New York State prison.

“The Broome County Department of Probation gives offenders every opportunity to become productive members of the community. However, when individuals refuse to comply with the rules and regulations of probation, a New York State prison sentence is the result,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.