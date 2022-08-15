CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 11th, law enforcement responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone located on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville after receiving reports of two men stealing copper wire from the business.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and heard that the suspects had fled on foot through a field.

With assistance from the New York State Police, sheriff’s deputies were able to locate one defendant, Joshua Morris. The other man successfully fled the scene and has not yet been located or identified.

Morris was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a felony. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail without bail and appeared in Cortlandville Court today at 11:00 a.m.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information regarding the identity of the second male that fled the scene calls Sgt. Timothy Jones at 607-758-5537.

The incident is still under investigation.