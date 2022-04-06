OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Tioga County men have been arrested on weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop and K9 check late last week allegedly found a loaded gun and meth, police said.

Left: Jordan Burlingame-Ortloff, Right: Brett Wallace/Photos: Owego Village Police

Brett Wallace, 28, from Richford, was arrested by Owego Police on march 30 when K9 Maggie alerted officers to controlled substances in the vehicle. Police said Wallace allegedly had methamphetamine, as well as a loaded, semi-automatic handgun.

Jordan Burlingame-Ortloff, 24, of Birkshire was also arrested in the investigation. Police said he allegedly had meth, a scale, and packaging materials.

Wallace was charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and 7th-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was arraigned and taken to the Tioga County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Burlingame-Ortloff was charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of 2nd-degree Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in the Owego Village Court at a later date.