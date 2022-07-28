BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two inmates housed in the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.

Ashley A. Hathaway, a 42-year-old male from Deposit, and Terrance Mortenson, a 21-year-old male from Johnson City, were both arrested and charged this past week.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mortenson engaged in self harming actions and then resisted officers when they attempted to protect him from these actions. While being combative and resistant he spat in an officer’s face and subverted increased measures to protect him.

Mortenson was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration, a misdemeanor. He continues to be remanded at the Broome County Jail and will be arraigned at the Town of Dickinson court at a future date.

Hathaway was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st degree. The Sheriff’s Office says that he was found in possession of an improvised tattoo device during a search. Promoting Prison Contraband is a Class D Felony.

He will be also be arraigned in Town of Dickinson Court at a later date and continues to be remanded to the Broome County Jail.