DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two Delaware County Jail inmates were arrested following an assault within the facility.

On September 22nd, members of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation responded to the Delaware County Jail on a report of a jail assault that had occurred earlier that morning.

According to law enforcement, Daquan Dowdell and Rashawn Wynn, both of Syracuse, attacked another inmate by striking them in the face with closed fists, causing serious physical injury.

Wynn and Dowdell were both charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a felony.

They were arraigned at Hamden Town Court and were later released and remanded back to the Delaware County Jail pending other charges.