BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, two Broome County men learned that they are going to New York State Prison for crimes that they committed in Johnson City.

Dwayne Benjamin, 24 of Johnson City, was sentenced to 3 years in New York State prison after he plead guilty to the felony crime of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

In April, Benjamin was driving in the area of Main and Arch Street in Johnson City when police attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. Benjamin abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Benjamin was on probation for a 2020 narcotics conviction and a loaded and unlicensed .40 caliber pistol was found in the vehicle. He was arrested several weeks later.

Also yesterday, Roy Peterson, 50 of Binghamton, plead guilty to the felony crime of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

In October of 2021, Peterson was found to be in possession of two stolen credit cards which he attempted to hide from Johnson City Police Officers when he was taken into custody on unrelated misdemeanor charges.

Peterson will be sentenced to 1 ½ to 3 years in New York State Prison on November 23rd.

“The citizens of Johnson City and Broome County appreciate the work done by the Johnson City Police in ridding the streets of violent felons and thieves,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.