BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Binghamton Police Department, two individuals were arrested last week for possession of Fentanyl along with other crimes.

On August 3rd, Rayshawn Thompson, 37 of Binghamton, was arrested after police conducted a search warrant and found him to be in possession of over an ounce and a half of Fentanyl.

Thompson was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and 2 counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.

On Thursday, August 4th, Kemonei Byrd, 39 of Binghamton, was found to be in possession of a loaded/stolen handgun and Fentanyl during the execution of a search warrant by the Binghamton Police Special Investigations Unit.

Byrd was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.