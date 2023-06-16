ENDICOTT N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Special Investigative Unit, Two Endicott residents are facing multiple felony drug charges after the Broome County Special Investigations Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant this week.

The task force entered the home of Steven V. Masciarelli, age 53 of Endicott, and Ann M. Forkey, age 54 of Endicott, and found Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, and scales with packaging materials used for weighing and packaging drugs.

After the investigation was complete Masciarelli was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, 5th degree, and 7th degree. He was also charged with two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia. Forkey was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and the 5th degree; along with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th Degree, and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Both Masciarelli and Forkey were arrested, arraigned and released.