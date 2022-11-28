CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On November 23rd, Heather Shimer, 42 of Cortland, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated after driving with an alleged BAC of .18% or more.

Officers pulled Shimer over at around 10 p.m. She was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where she was processed and released on her own recognizance with appearance tickets.

She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on December 12th.

On November 24th, another Cortland County resident was arrested for drunk driving.

At around 4:35 a.m., Cortland County Sheriff’s officers responded to Mclean Road in Cortlandville for a reported one-car motor vehicle accident.

Officers determined that the operator, Joseph Baker, age 32 of Dryden, was driving while intoxicated.

He was arrested and transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed, arraigned, and released on his own recognizance.

He has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and numerous driving violations related to the crash.

Baker is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cortlandville Court on December 6th.