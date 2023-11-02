CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Attorney General’s Office announced the indictment of 31 people charged with 192 crimes, that were allegedly involved in two major drug trafficking networks in Central New York.
These two major networks, known as the “Castro Group” and the “Pettiford Group,” distributed large amounts of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine in Onondaga, Oswego, Cortland, Jefferson, and St. Lawrence counties.
This year-long investigation into the two drug trafficking rings led to the seizure of more than 150,000 envelopes of fentanyl or fentanyl mixed with heroin. Roughly one pound of methamphetamine was recovered, along with one-quarter kilogram of cocaine, three illegal firearms, two vehicles used to transport and sell drugs, and $16,500 connected to drug activity.
One of the members of the “Pettiford Group,” Henry Townsend, was allegedly involved in a shooting on West Newell Street in Syracuse where he shot and injured an innocent civilian, the NY Attorney General’s Office said. Another member, Emmanuel Jenkins, also tampered with evidence as allegedly he hid shells after the shooting.
Below is a list of the 31 people charged. Charges include various counts of Criminal Sale and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (class A, B, and C felonies) and Conspiracy to commit those crimes, as well as the charges related to the shooting on West Newell Street.
- Deion Bradley, 26-years-old, Syracuse
- Bayron Castro, also known as “Hov”, 41-years-old, Syracuse
- Jose Cosme, 54-years-old, Syracuse
- Jean Carlos Cruz, 34-years-old, Syracuse
- Miguel Cruz, also known as “G”, 36-years-old, Liverpool
- Lamell Davis, also known as “Melly,” or “O’Melly,” also known as “Felix”, 29-years-old, Syracuse
- Johnathan Delgado, also known as “Green Eyes”, 37-years-old, Syracuse
- Malik Evans, also known as “Leek”, 35-years-old, Syracuse
- Chad Firenze, 34-years-old, Granby
- Terrah Frederick, 35-years-old, Adams Center
- Jaidyn Freeman, also known as “Jaido”, 21-years-old, Syracuse
- Shawn Gifford, also known as “Nani”, 36-years-old, Syracuse
- Michael Hudgins, 36-years-old, Syracuse
- Xavier Jackson, 29-years-old, Syracuse
- Brycedon James, also known as “Doodak”, 24-years-old, Syracuse
- Emmanuel Jenkins, also known as“Lean”, 32-years-old, Syracuse
- Kwamea Jenkins, 23-years-old, Syracuse
- Luis Miguel Joaquin, 35-years-old, Bronx
- David Kalet, 36-years-old, Port Byron
- James Kelley, 35-years-old, Liverpool
- Christopher Lanzafame, 33-years-old, Baldwinsville
- Docciana Mack, 34-years-old, Syracuse
- Devine Mobley, 21-years-old, Syracuse
- James Odom, 31-years-old, Syracuse
- Edward Pettiford, also known as “Buster”, 30-years-old, Syracuse
- Keenan Scott, also known as “Kasey”, 26-years-old, Syracuse
- Jamar Sheppard, also known as “Ski”, 27-years-old, Syracuse
- Carlos Torres, 30-years-old, Syracuse
- Henry Townsend, also known as “Rock,” also known as “Henrock”, 28-years-old, Syracuse
- Jeffrey Walts, 40-years-old, Central Square
- Tevon Webb, also known as “Tay”, 28-years-old, Syracuse
Photos of the recovered drugs can be seen below:
Courtesy of the New York State Attorney General’s Office