TOWN OF UNION, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Two Endicott men are facing Tax Fraud charges following an investigation into the illegal sale of multiple products at a local smoke shop.

On October 13, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at Smoker’s Choice, located at 2906 East Main Street in the Town of Union. The execution of the search warrant is a result of an ongoing investigation into the establishment’s sale of untaxed tobacco cigarettes.

During the search, police recovered multiple items of evidence which included several pounds of various packaged items containing cannabis candies and gummies, approximately 73 cartons of untaxed tobacco cigarettes, and $1,560.00 in US Currency.

As a result of the investigation, Hosam Alghem, 26, and Connor Huttleson, 23, were each charged with one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Fifth Degree, an unclassified Misdemeanor. The individuals were issued appearance tickets, returnable to the Town of Union Court.

The case has been referred to the Office of Cannabis Management regarding the unauthorized sale of cannabis products in the state of New York.