ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On March 3rd, New York State Police were called to the Walmart on State Highway 23 in Oneonta for a reported larceny in progress.

An investigation determined that 38-year-old Joseph Murray of Rome took items from the store, didn’t pay for them, and loaded them into a truck.

While interviewing Murray, police were informed that another man was still inside the store taking more items.

That man was 33-year-old John Grass of Rome.

According to police, Grass initially provided them with a false name as he had a warrant out of Oneida County.

Murray and Grass were both arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree.

Grass was also charged with False Personation and Obstruction of Governmental Administration before being turned over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

They are both scheduled to appear in the Town of Oneonta Court on March 21st.