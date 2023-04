DAVENPORT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two children have been charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree following an incident at Charlotte Valley Central School.

On April 12th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the school to investigate an assault complaint.

An investigation determined that a physical altercation occurred where a victim was injured.

Both aggressors were arrested and issued a juvenile appearance ticket returnable to the Delaware County Probation Department at a later date.